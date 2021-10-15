Production head, safety incharge among 6 booked for Nirma plant accident

A day after an accident at the Saurashtra Chemicals plant of Nirma Group in Porbandar killed an engineer and a welder, the safety incharge, production head and four engineers of the plant were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by Bharat Pandavadra, who is working as a helper in the plant, Kamlabaug police station in Porbandar town have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

The accused named in the FIR were P Suresh, safety incharge at the Saurashtra Chemicals plant; AK Singh, head of the production division of the plant; Dipak

Yoganandi and Manish Rathod, both senior engineers; Rashid Badi, production engineer; and Hiren Agrawat, a mechanical engineer who was also killed in the accident.

In his complaint, Pandavadra, who was among the five injured after way-bin conveyor in the limestone kiln of the plant collapsed, stated that the safety incharge and the engineers, who were responsible for ensuring safety of the workers, did not take any safety measures.

Pandavadra, Hiren Agrawat, engineer Mehul Valiya, helper Jayesh Joshi and welder Pratap Odedra were injured after the conveyor which use to feed limestone to the kiln collapsed on Wednesday. While Agrawat was killed on the spot, Odedra had succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajkot. The accident had taken place while the team was carrying out maintenance work in the soda-ash manufacturing plant and Odedra was doing welding job in the system.

The FIR quotes Pandavadra as saying that Badi was responsible for safety of the team doing maintenance work while Agrawat and his senior Rathod were responsible for preventing any accident and supplying safety gears from their mechanical department. Yoganandi, Singh and P Suresh were responsible for ensuring overall safety in the plant.

“However, in the above mentioned incident, the engineers didn’t do any work, leading to the accident,” the FIR quotes Pandavadra as saying.

The helper also stated in his complaint that the safety incharge and the engineers knew that there was danger involved in the work they had been doing on a

platform they had been asked to do as a webin (a metal box used for storing material for kiln) was overhead that platform. He further stated they had not been provided with any safety equipment other than safety helmet and boots.

After registering the FIR, police said they have started investigating the case. “We are questioning P Suresh and Badi in connection with the accident. We are collecting evidence in the case. However, no one has been arrested so far,” Hasmukh Dhandhalya, police inspector of Kamlabaug police station, said.

Wednesday’s accident was third such incident in the Saurashtra Chemicals plant in less than a month. The series of accidents had started on September 17 when a conveyor system for coal collapsed, killing one worker.

After that accident, directorate of industrial safety and health (DISH) had ordered Saurashtra Chemicals to suspend operations until stability of all bridge structures in the plant was assessed and strengthened. Accordingly, the company had shut operations and started maintenance work. However, during that work, one more worker was killed on October 2 after an iron pipe fell on his head.