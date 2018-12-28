Night-vision CCTVs, private security at venues: Rajkot police lays down guidelines

After Vadodara city police, the Rajkot city police now wants New Year eve party organisers to install night-vision cameras and deploy private security at venues of their parties. Further, to catch those who consume liquor, police would deploy teams with breath-analyser devices, while women police will use decoys to keep incidents of eve-teasing in check.

Addressing a press conference, Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police of zone-II said that the police have drawn detailed plans to maintain law and order on the intervening night of December 31 and New Year. “So far, we have received seven applications seeking permission for organising New Year-eve parties. We have asked organisers of such parties to make proper arrangements for parking and deploy private security guards at entry gates of such venues. We have also asked organisers to install night-vision CCTV cameras at the entry gates of party venues as well as inside revelry grounds and submit CD of footages recorded by these cameras to respective police inspectors,” Jadeja said, adding that police permission is mandatory to organise parties at farm houses and clubs to ring in the New Year.

On Wednesday, Vadodara police had put out a notification that banned “intoxicating drinks, and celebrations by vulgar display of the body” for 24 hours to end on January 2.

The Rajkot DCP said that they had also prepared an action plan to keep a strict vigil on alcohol consumption. “Teams will keep moving on city roads with 77 breath-analysers to catch those who consume liquor. Similarly, intensive vehicle checking drive will be conducted in jurisdictions of all police stations till late night and those found driving after consuming intoxicating drinks will be booked for drunk driving,” said Jadeja. He further said that Detection of Crime Branch and Special Operation Group of city police would also conduct a special drive to effectively enforce the prohibition law.

The DCP added that women police would also be in action to keep eve-teasers under control. “Women police would use decoys to catch eve-teasers,” said the DCP. Jadeja added that enough police deployment would be made at venues of parties. “Organisers have been asked to direct private security guards engaged by them to work in coordination with police deployed at respective venues,” he said. Jadeja said that while police had received seven applications, as of Thursday, for organising parties, he added that he expected that the number of applications would go up to around 20 by December 31.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Rajkot range Sandeep Singh said that he has asked SPs of Rajkot rural, Morbi, Surendrangar, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka to compile a list of parties organised in their respective districts on December 31 in the past. He also said that the SPs had been directed to prepare a list of farm houses, where such parties can be organised, with contact details of their owners and party organisers.

“If a party has been planned, the SPs have been directed to ask the organisers if it is a family party, a friends party or the one open to public and monitor them accordingly,” said Singh said.