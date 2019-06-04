Toggle Menu
NIA grills duo held in Gujarat for ‘planning terror attack’

The two brothers, currently in Rajkot Central Jail, were allegedly planning attacks on Chotila temple in Surendranagar district and other places in Gujarat, drawing inspiration from Islamic State.

The NIA has taken over the investigation of the case from Gujarat ATS.

NIA Monday interrogated Waseem Ramodiya and his younger brother Naeem, arrested by Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat in February 2017 for allegedly planning terror attacks. The two brothers, currently in Rajkot Central Jail, were allegedly planning attacks on Chotila temple in Surendranagar district and other places in Gujarat, drawing inspiration from Islamic State. The NIA has taken over the investigation of the case from Gujarat ATS. Sources said the NIA team interrogated the two accused in light of recent revelations following arrest of a few persons in other cases.

