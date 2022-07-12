New online course for entrepreneurs: NGO joins hands with IIM-A, EDII

Jain International Organisation (JIO), a body of members from the Jain community, Monday launched an online business and entrepreneurship training and hand-holding programme called Level Next, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Gandhinagar.

The programme, launched in Rajkot by Mehul Rupani—the Gujarat chapter president of JIO, aims to foster entrepreneurs and help existing businesses expand. Rupani, who is the managing director of Level Next, said the common belief in India is that no formal training is required for launching a business venture. “But training is needed just like one has to do MBBS to become a doctor, study engineering to become an engineer and do a course in nursing to become a nurse. Level Next is aimed at addressing this training gap, providing seed money of up to Rs 20 lakh to deserving candidates for launching startups and then helping them find a market for their products,” said Rupani.

While IIMA will offer a one-year certificate course called Business Level Next, which is aimed at helping existing businesses to expand, the EDII will offer Entrepreneurship Level Next, a one-year certificate course aimed at helping people become entrepreneurs. While there is no course fee, a candidate will have to pay Rs 2,500, a one-time registration fee, for each course.