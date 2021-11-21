New industrial policy before Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gujarat CM

The Gujarat government is committed to attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) by framing policies to make way for new industries and businesses and would soon launch a new industrial policy, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Saturday.

The new industrial policy would be launched ahead of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit (VGGIS), the biennial investors’ meet organised by the state. “Vibrant (summit) didn’t happen in 2019 but we are going to do the 10th edition in 2021. Against that backdrop, a lot rides on the industrial policy of the Gujarat government… We are open to one-on-one meetings with industries to discuss what they need. The government will fulfil those needs. We are committed to providing a good environment to industries,” the CM said, adding, “Our old industrial policy was good because it is attracting so much investment. We are also going to launch a new policy,” Patel said after laying the foundation stone for the petrochemical project of Nayara Energy at Vadinar in Devbhumi Dwarka. The petrochemical plant will have a capacity to produce 4.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum of polypropylene used across the manufacturing sector, ranging from parts of automobiles to packaging to apparel.

The company, which will invest Rs 6,500 crore in the first phase of the project that is likely to be committed by 2023-end, targets to employ 3,500 workers at the peak of the construction activity of the project.

“Investment to a state from outside depends on business policies and governments. Since the time Narendra Modi was CM to date, Gujarat has maintained peace and security. Thanks to these parameters, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the state has remained the number one in attracting foreign investments. Gujarat attracts 38 percent FDI in the country and has made concerted efforts towards this,” Patel said.

He further noted the refineries of Reliance Industries and Nayara have made Gujarat an important petrochemical hub in the country but urged the industries to employ locals. “Gujarat is moving towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Gujarat. Our government is committed to the all-around development of every sector. At the same time, we are duty-bound to see that villages are not left behind. We want that people of this area do not remain jobless when such big industries are located here,” the CM said urging Nayara to provide jobs to youths of this area.

Nayara Energy’s petroleum refinery in Vadinar is India’s second-largest single-site refinery and accounts for eight per cent of the country’s refining capacity.

Union Petroleum and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who addressed the event virtually from Delhi, said the central government wants the petrochemical industry to play a key role in making the Indian economy a US$ 5-trillion economy. “We want chemical and petrochemical to emerge as a leading sector in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of becoming a US$ 5-trillion economy by 2025. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” Puri said.

Nayara Energy chairman Tony Fountain said the new plant was a step towards the company becoming a leading player in the energy and petrochemical business globally.