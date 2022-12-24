Narmada water to be pumped into dams in Saurashtra for Rabi crops

With an aim to augment the supply of irrigation water for Rabi crops this year in water-starved Saurashtra region, the state government on Friday decided to pump 15,420 million cubic feet (mcft) Narmada waters to various dams and check-dams of Saurashtra through the extensive pipeline network of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

In an official release, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said that the state government is making concerted efforts to make irrigation water available to farmers and that as part of it, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to fill dams of Saurashtra region with Narmada waters through SAUNI Yoajana.

“After assessing the demands of Saurashtra farmers, plans have been drawn this year to fill up reservoirs in Saurashtra by pumping Narmada waters to them. In consultation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, demand was placed… Responding positively to that, the CM has taken this important decision…,” the release quoted the Agriculture Minister as saying.