Patidar leader Naresh Patel says not joining politics, cites ‘elders’ opposition’

Patidar leader Naresh Patel announced on Thursday that he was not joining politics “for now” as the elders of his community were against the idea, but added that his organisation would launch an academy to teach politics.

Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust—a religious organisation of the Leuva Patel sub-caste of the Patidar community—chaired a joint meeting of the trustees of the trust, the Shree Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation and the Shree Leuva Patel Atithi Bhavan at Khodaldham, a temple complex built by the trust in Kagvad village near Jetpur in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, on Thursday morning. He is chairman of the trust, the foundation and the temple complex.

Addressing a press conference later, Patel said a survey conducted by the trust on whether he should join politics or not had shown that the members of his Leuva Patel community as well as other participants were divided over the issue and that he had decided to go by the advice of the elders.

“As many as 80 per cent of youth want me to join politics. Likewise, 50 per cent of women also favour the idea of my joining politics. However, elders of the community are completely against the idea,” said Patel, adding, “I am sensitive to the concerns of the elders of the community and the larger organisation of the community. As you understand, if I join any political party, I would have to be loyal to that party and may not be able to work for all communities. I found the concerns of the community were justified. A lot of projects, like in education, health, agriculture etc that concern every community in Khodaldham are still incomplete. I have decided to take these projects forward and try to extend the benefits to the people of every community in Gujarat. Therefore, I am not joining politics for now,” Patel said.

Patidars dominate politics in the state by virtue of being the largest organised group of voters. They are divided mainly into two sub-castes—Leuva Patels and Kadva Patels. While Leuvas are concentrated largely in Saurashtra and central and south Gujarat regions, Kadva Patels are mostly in the north Gujarat region. Saurashtra has 48 Assembly constituencies and a majority of the voters in them are Patidars.

Patel said that the trust would set up an academy to train the youth in politics. “I am very happy to inform women and the youth that just like Khodaldham runs coaching classes for GPSC (Gujarat Public Service Commission) and other examinations, under the aegis of Khodaldham, we are announcing the setting up of the Khodaldham Political Academy. We invite the youth of every community to join it,” said Patel, who is also one of the leading industrialists of Rajkot.

At present, the Shree Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation provides coaching for competitive examinations.