Naresh Patel likely to decide on joining politics at Thursday meet

Leuva Patel leader from Rajkot, Naresh Patel, is likely to announce his decision on joining politics after a meeting of trustees of three organisations on Thursday even as media reports on Tuesday claimed that Patel is unlikely to join politics.

Some of the trustees of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) and Shree Sardar Patel Cultural Foundation (SSPCF) met at the SSPCF office in Mavdi area of the city on Tuesday. After the end of the meeting, SKT spokesperson Hasmukh Lunagariya said that a meeting of the SKT, SSPCF and Shree Leuva Patel Aitithi Bhavan, Veraval (SLPAB) has been scheduled for Thursday.

“Generally, trustees of SKT meet every Monday at the SSPCF office. But as Nareshbhai was out of station on Monday, the meeting took place on Tuesday,” Lunagariya said, adding, “Trustees of the three organisations will hold a joint meeting at Khodaldam in Kagvad village on Thursday and some decision is likely to be announced at the end of the meeting on whether Nareshbhai would join politics or not.”

Rajkot-based industrialist Patel is chairman of all of these three organisations of Leuva Patel sub-caste group of the Patidar community.

After Tuesday’s meeting at SSPCF, some media reports, quoting SKT sources, claimed that Patel is unlikely to join power politics. However, the SKT spokesperson said, “No decision was taken at the Tuesday’s meeting. In fact, Naresh Patel is not going to take that decision on his own. Trustees will deliberate over the issue and then make their recommendations.”