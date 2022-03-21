Naresh, PAAS leaders meet at Khodaldham

Around 250 leaders and volunteers of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) visited Khodaldham and held a meeting with Shri Khodaldham Trust President Naresh Patel Sunday. The meeting comes a day after the Leuva Patel leaders, including Naresh, met in Rajkot city Saturday.

Led by PAAS spokesperson Manoj Panara and Geeta Patel, who had contested in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 on a Congress candidate from Ahmedabad-East constituency, the leaders and volunteers of the association, which was at the forefront of the Patidar quota stir in 2017, from North Gujarat drove to Khodaldham around 7 am Sunday. After having darshan of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Khodaldham, the PAAS functionaries held a meeting with Naresh who has, over the past decade, emerged as the tallest leader from the Leuva Patel community.

“It was a courtesy meeting that lasted about 20 minutes. However, Naresh Patel didn’t have any other engagement at Khodaldham today and he drove to the temple, specially for meeting the PAAS functionaries,” a source in Khodaldham said.

Naresh and Panara could not be contacted for a comment.

Naresh’s meeting with PAAS functionaries came a day after the Leuva Patel leaders, including former minister Jayesh Radadiya, met at Rajkot city Saturday evening. Naresh had, however, claimed that the Rajkot meeting was to review the ongoing contrition of community inns at Dwarka and Nathdwara and that politics was not on the agenda.

The meeting also came amid speculations about Naresh’s political foray. Incidentally, he had recently conceded that the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had invited him to join their ranks. However, he has been maintaining that he would join politics only if his “community wishes and commands him to do so”.

Patel has also maintained that he would announce “at an appropriate time” his decision as to whether he would be joining politics or not. But the Leuva Patel leader had told media persons Wednesday that the subject might become a “talking point” between March 20 and March 31.

Naresh, a Rajkot-based businessman, emerged as a top Leuva Patel leader by rallying the sub-caste group of the Patidar community behind the Khodaldham temple project.

The foundation of Khodaldham at the temple premises at Kagvad – around 60 km south of Rajkot – was laid in the run-up to the 2012 Assembly elections. The temple was inaugurated early in 2017.