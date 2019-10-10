MV Act violators: Six held for forging RTO receipts to collect money

THE SPECIAL Operations Group of Rajkot city police has arrested six persons for allegedly forging receipts of the Regional Transport Office and collecting money from persons fined by the police for allegedly violating the Motor Vehicles Act. On Wednesday, a local court remanded the accused in police custody till Friday.

Hardik Jadav (24), Manish alias Sagar Mehta (36), Yashraj Manjariya (22), Jay Sindhva (22), Jayraj Gediya (23) and Suresh Katodiya (23) were arrested after an FIR registered against them late Tuesday at Rajkot Crime Branch for forging documents and using them as genuine as part of a criminal conspiracy to rob the government of revenue. A laptop, printer, and RTO rubber stamps were seized.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said the six men were running two networks. Mehta, Manjariya and Gediya allegedly posed as RTO agents. The agents would approach those who came to the RTO office to get their vehicles released, and offer to get it done for lower fines, Agarwal said. “They would give them forged receipts bearing (purported) seals of the RTO and collect cash from them.”

Agarwal said the vehicle owners would submit the receipts to the unsuspecting police and get their vehicles released. The accused settled cases for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, lower than penalties imposed under the MV Act.

Police said Mehta started the illegal activity one-and-a-half years ago with Manjariya. They later fell out and Manjariya set up his own network. Jadav, who runs a photo-copying centre, used to help Mehta forge receipts, police said, adding that Mehta informed them about Manjariya’s network which he ran with the help of Sindhva, Gediya and Katodiya. Sindhva printed forged RTO receipts for Manjariya while Gediya and Katodiya would scout for victims at the RTO. Manjariya would pay the agents Rs 500 per case and give Sindhva Rs 15,000 a month.