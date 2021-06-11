‘Murder’ of Junagadh ex-mayor’s son: Brother alleges police inaction

Incidentally, the Solankis are political rivals of Parmars and Lakhabhai Parmar was defeated by the Solankis in Junagadh Municipal Corporation Election in 2019.

A week after former Junagadh mayor Lakhabhai Parmar’s son Dharmendra was allegedly hacked to death, Dharmendra’s brother Ravan on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police (SP) of Junagadh district, alleging that ‘A’ Division police did not act on their repeated complaints, and that police inaction led to Dharmendra’s murder.

In his memorandum, Ravan stated an FIR has been registered in connection with Dharmendra’s murder. “However, main conspirator Ashok Bhatt and his accomplices have not been arrested till date… the said incident happened on June 2 due to negligence of police inspector of ‘A’ Division… I, my father Lakhabhai Parmar and my elder brother Dharmendra had got registered FIRs and complaints against above mentioned persons but appropriate action was not taken.”

Junagadh SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty could not be reached for a comment.

Dharmendra was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight on Bilkha Road of Junagadh on June 2.

In his complaint, Ravan had claimed that Bhatt, and 18 others, including sitting BJP corporators Brijesha Solanki Jiva Solanki hatched a conspiracy and murdered Dharmendra as the Parmars were filing complaints against them.

Police have arrested Brijesha’s husband Sanjay Solanki alias Badiyo, Sanjay’s brother Kamlesh alias Macchar, Kamlesh’s brothers-in law Ram Vala and Suresh Khara, Rushiraj Thakor and Rahul Pamar alias Bhuriyo. While Vala and Khara are residents of Adiyana village in Porbandar district, the rest are residents of Junagadh. Police say that Badiyo hatched he conspiracy to kill Dharmendra after the latter tried to fix his father Suresha alias Dula Solanki in an attempt-to-murder case recently.

Incidentally, the Solankis are political rivals of Parmars and Lakhabhai Parmar was defeated by the Solankis in Junagadh Municipal Corporation Election in 2019.