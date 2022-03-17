Mundra Port: Over 11 metric tonnes of red sandalwood seized

The Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized more than 11 metric tonnes of red sandalwood having market value of more than Rs 11 crore hidden in a container which, as per official documents, contained spare parts of tractors, at the Mundra port in Kutch.

“The 20-feet container was detained for physical verification, after which 11.7 metric tonnes of red sandalwood logs were found in it instead of tractor parts as was declared in documents,” a DRI source said.

The sources said that the container was loaded from a railway platform at Dadri in UP and unloaded at Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone of the Adani Group on Wednesday. “Further verification is going on. Details of where it was headed to are being ascertained,” another source said.

Red sandalwood grow in forests of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka. While the country permits red sandalwood harvested from agro-forestry plantations, there is huge demand for it in other countries. Its trade is regulated, thanks to inclusion of the tree species on the list of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, a global treaty regulating trade of endangered wild flora and fauna.