Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Muhurram: 2 electrocuted, 10 hurt during Tazia procession in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

The two men died on the spot after they experienced electric shock when a stick came in contact with an overhead live electric wire.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: August 9, 2022 1:27:11 pm
Muharram mishap: 2 electrocuted, 10 hurt during Tazia procession in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Two men were electrocuted and 10 others were injured after they came in contact with a live electric wire during a ‘Tazia’ procession as part of Muharram in Jamnagar city, Gujarat, Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Dhararnagar-II locality in Jamnagar in the jurisdiction of “B” Division police station in Jamnagar city around 11.15 pm, police said. Police said that those killed were identified as Asif Malek, 23, and Mohammed Vahid Pathan, 20, both residents of Dhararnagar in Jamnagar. The duo experienced electric shock after a stick came in contact with an overhead live electric wire and died on the spot, police said.

“A few of those carrying the ‘Tazia’ stepped on the covering of a gutter which crumbled and they lost balance. Consequently, the ‘Tazia’ tilted and in the process, those who were carrying sticks to clear the cables from the way of ‘Tazia’ also lost balance. One of the sticks touched an overhead electric cable. As it was raining, people experienced electric shock and two people died on the spot,” Premsukh Delu, superintendent of Jamnagar district police told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Delu said the ‘Tazia’ was a ‘Mannat ka tazia’ and not taken out by any Tazia committee of Jamnagar. “But the residents of Dhararnagar-II joined in once the procession started. The incident happened when the procession was passing through a narrow lane having an overhead cable on one side. The ‘Tazia’, which was quite tall, tilted on the side of the lane having the cable, leading to the incident,” said the SP who added that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

A case of accidental deaths had been registered at “B” Division police station in this connection.

Muslims take out ‘Tazia’ procession during the month of Muharram to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammed. The faithful carry ‘Tazia’ which is a miniature replica of the tomb of the Imam on the day.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 01:13:55 pm

