Wednesday, July 20, 2022

MU signs MoU with ITCA; joins Students’ Satellite Consortium

Marwadi University (MU) vice-chancellor Prof Sandeep Sancheti and ITCA president LV Muralikrishna Reddy inked the MoU.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 21, 2022 1:34:43 am
At the ceremony to sign MoU for 75 Students Satellite Mission, in Rajkot on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Marvadi University, a private university based in Rajkot, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Wednesday with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) for designing, developing and launching a nano satellite within a year.

Marwadi University (MU) vice-chancellor Prof Sandeep Sancheti and ITCA president LV Muralikrishna Reddy inked the MoU in presence of Prof RB Jadeja, dean of faculty of engineering of MU and K Gopalakrishnan, secretary general of ITCA. As part of the MoU, ITCA will “assist with the required technical expertise to train the participants in order to achieve the objectives of the mission”.

With this, MU formally joined the 75 Students’ Satellites Mission Consortium, Mission 2022, led by ICTA and supported, among others, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a company functioning under the administrative control of the department of science of the Central government, All India Council for Technical Education, etc.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the 75 Students Satellite Mission while addressing the UN General Assembly in 2021. Today, we have formally become part of the that mission which is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Prof Sancheti said while briefing media persons.

The V-C highlighted that MU is the first institute from Gujarat to join the 75 Students’ Satellite Mission and said, “Through this project, generations of our students will get hands on training in system planning, designing, implementation, functioning etc.”

As part of the project, MU will set up a development lab for designing and assembling a satellite and a ground control station (GCS). ITCA will help the MU launch the satellite in collaboration with the ISRO.

Prof Sancheti said that MU proposes  to develop a nano satellite, also called Cube Satellite, weighing around 1300 grams, including 250 grams of payloads.  While design of the primary payload of the satellite will be led by the ITCA, the design of the secondary payload will be led by MU under mentorship of the ITCA. “We have approved an outlay of Rs1.90 crore for the project and we plan to have our satellite in space by August 2023,” he said.

