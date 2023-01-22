scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Morbi mishap: Court adjourns bail plea of Oreva Group MD

The court of PC Joshi, the principal district and sessions judge of Morbi, took up Patel's application filed five days ago, seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

However, the court adjourned the matter till February 1 after the prosecution requested time to file their response against the industrialist's anticipatory bail plea.
EVEN AS a Morbi court on Saturday adjourned a plea filed by Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (OREVA Group) managing director Jaysukh Patel seeking protection against arrest in the bridge collapse case , police sources said that Patel is the prime accused in the case and that even a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against him in order to prevent him fleeing the country.

The court of PC Joshi, the principal district and sessions judge of Morbi, took up Patel’s application filed five days ago, seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

However, the court adjourned the matter till February 1 after the prosecution requested time to file their response against the industrialist’s anticipatory bail plea.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a magisterial court in Morbi has issued arrest warrant and lookout notice against Patel.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 01:59 IST
