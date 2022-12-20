Morbi councillors request CM to not supersede civic body over bridge tragedy

A DELEGATION of councillors of the Morbi municipality met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him requesting the CM not to supersede the municipality.

The councillors did not get any direct reply and are waiting for what the government tells the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

Around 45 of the 52 councillors of the BJP-ruled municipality went to Gandhinagar on Monday to make a representation to the CM to the effect that they were not aware nor had they played any role in Morbi municipality handing over the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge to Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) of Oreva Group.

In their memorandum, which is signed by 47 councillors, they requested the CM not to supersede Morbi municipality and that they should be allowed to complete their five-year term as they had no role to play in the Jhulto Pul collapse which left 135 dead on October 30.

“The CM gave us a patient hearing. He said that he is aware of the issue and that saru thai jashe (good things will happen),” Lakha Avadiya, one of the eight councillors who were allowed to meet the CM inside the Assembly house, said.

BJP had won all of the 52 seats of Morbi municipality in the civic body polls conducted in 2021.

The councillor’s representation to the CM comes five days after 45 MLAs held a meeting at the residence of Kantilal Amrutiya, BJP’s newly-elected MLA from Morbi Assembly seat, on December 15.

On Tuesday, Amrutiya led the delegation of councillors to the CM’s chamber.

“But much depends on our party and the Court. We will abide by decisions that our party and the Court will make. Therefore, we are waiting to see what transpires in the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday,” Avadiya further said.

The HC is scheduled to hear a suo motu public interest litigation initiated after the bridge tragedy.

On November 16, the HC had asked the government as to why it was not superseding Morbi municipality. During the last hearing on December 12, the state government had told the Court that it will supersede the municipality.

The memorandum had names of 49 out of 52 councillors. However, incumbent president Kusum Parmar, vice-president Jairajsinh Jadeja and executive committee chairman Suresh Desai were not part of the delegation.

“We are innocent as we didn’t sign any document related to the transfer of the bridge nor did we participate in any debate or voting over this issue as the matter was never referred to the general board of Morbi municipality. Therefore, we met the CM to demand justice,” Avadiya added.