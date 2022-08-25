scorecardresearch
Morbi Congress minority cell seeks in Morbi rollback of remission in Bilkis case

Led by Mohammed Kadivar, chairman of the Minority Morcha of Morbi district unit of Congress, members of the minority community submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India and Governor of Gujarat.

THE MINORITY cell of Congress’ Morbi district unit on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Morbi district collector, demanding the rollback of Gujarat government’s decision giving remission to 11 men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering 14 persons, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

In the memorandum, the Congress leaders demanded revision of decision granting remission to 11 convicts who were awarded life imprisonment by a CBI court in 2008 in the Bilkis Bano case.  “If those convicting Bilkis Bano can be pardoned, tomorrow there were demand for pardoning Asaram and Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh,” Kadivar said, adding, “The decision of the state government is shocking and must be rescinded.”

