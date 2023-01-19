Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat government serves notice to Morbi Municipality, asks why it should not be dissolved

The Gujarat government late on Wednesday served a notice to Morbi Municipality, asking why its elected body should not be dissolved, as in its opinion, the civic body had failed to discharge its duties as was evident by the collapse of the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge in October last year that killed 135 people.

The government notice came on the eve of a scheduled hearing of a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the Gujarat High Court and it gives the municipality a week’s time to respond.

“In the opinion of the Government of Gujarat, it appears that Morbi Municipality has failed to perform its duties (as enlisted in the appendix attached to this) as provided for in the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963 (henceforth mentioned as the ‘Act’) or in other laws. Hence, Morbi Municipality is unable to discharge its duties made incumbent upon it by the said Act and therefore, in normal circumstances, the elected wing of the Morbi Municipality is incompetent to discharge its primary duties,” the notice issued by the government’s urban development and urban housing department said.

The notice added that the government was giving an opportunity to Morbi Municipality to make a written submission in the form of a resolution adopted by its general board by January 25, 2023, “showing reason why, in exercise of Section 263(1) of the said Act, an order should not be passed declaring Morbi Municipality as incompetent to discharge its duties and why, the Gujarat government, in exercise of Section 263(1), pass an order to dissolve Morbi Municipality for its failures as enlisted in the appendix.”

The office of Kusum Parmar, the president of the municipality, confirmed that her office had received the show-cause notice late on Wednesday. “We are discussing the matter with councillors of the Morbi Municipality and will take an appropriate decision in due time,” K K Parmar, Kusum’s husband and a BJP leader, said on Thursday.

The BJP has absolute control over Morbi Municipality by virtue of winning all 52 seats of the civic body’s general board in 2021.

The notice served by the BJP-led state government cites the PIL and the high court posing a question as to why the state government was not exercising Section 263 of the Municipalities Act to supersede the civic body as the section empowers the state government to dissolve a municipality if it is found incompetent.

The notice also cites the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the incident. In its report, the SIT underlined that the chief officer of Morbi Municipality entered into an agreement with OREVA Group to hand over operations and maintenance of the Jhulto Pul to the company without due approval of the civic body’s general board.

The report also highlights that instead of forwarding the matter to the general board, municipality president Kusum Parmar, vice-president Jairajsinh Jadeja and executive committee chairman Suresh Desai gave their sanction by signing a ‘rojkam’ (work notes). The report also notes that despite OREVA Group writing many letters to the Morbi district collector and Morbi Municipality to warn them about the dilapidated condition of the bridge, it did not return possession of the bridge to Morbi Municipality even after its earlier contract signed in 2008 expired. Neither did the municipality take any action against the private firm nor did it take any corrective action, the notice says.

“It was incumbent upon Morbi Municipality to take over operations of the Jhulto Pul after its earlier contract with OREVA expired in 2017. But no concrete action was taken by Morbi Municipality for repairs or maintenance of the bridge despite meetings taking place often at the office of district collector, Morbi, in the presence of chief officer, Morbi Municipality. It is clearly established that despite it being aware of the weak and dilapidated condition of the Jhulto Pul, Morbi Municipality remained inactive for a long time and didn’t take appropriate action at appropriate time,” the notice reads, citing one of the reasons for dissolving the general board of the municipality.

In all, the notice cites seven reasons for dissolving the municipality and asks the civic body to respond within a week.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday is scheduled to hear a suo moto PIL initiated after the bridge collapse killed 135 and injured 56 others on October 30 last year.