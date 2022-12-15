Morbi bridge collapse: 49 councillors to meet CM, to plead not supersede civic body

Days after the state government informed the Gujarat High Court that it will supersede the Morbi municipality in the wake of the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 people, 49 BJP councillors from the municipality decided to plead with the state government to allow them to serve their full tenure.

The councillors claimed they were “not involved directly or indirectly” in handing over the bridge to the private firm. In a meeting held Thursday, the coucillors decided to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Monday.

Around 45 of the BJP 52 councillors held a meeting at the residence of newly elected Morbi MLA Kantilal Amrutiya and resolved to meet the CM and submit a memorandum. The draft memorandum has names of 49 of the 52 councillors and bears signatures of 47. However, it does not have the names of Morbi municipality president Kusum Parmar, vice-president Jayrajsinh Jadeja and executive committee chairman Suresh Desai.

“We, the 49 councillors, were neither informed about the transfer of the bridge to Oreva Group nor our consent was sought for the same. Everything was done by two-three people who are president, vice-president and chairman of the executive committee of the municipality. In fact, we came to know about the MoU only after the bridge collapsed,” one of the councillors who signed the memorandum told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

“The MLA assured us that he would try his best to prevent the supersession of the municipality and give us justice but added that we will also have to remain prepared for supersession,” the councillor further said.

Parmar, Jadeja and Desai could not be reached for a comment. Phone calls to Amrutiya also went unanswered.

In the memorandum, the councillors stated that they were pained at the loss of lives in the incident but claimed they played no role in the municipality handing over the historic Jhulto Pul to Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) of Oreva Group through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 8.

“(In fact) the said agreement was never referred to the general board of the municipality and therefore, the question of us signing it doesn’t arise,” the memorandum reads.

The councillors claimed they did not play any direct or indirect role in the civic body handing the 137-year-old cable-stayed bridge across the Machchhu river to AMPL—the private firm that is into the business of manufacturing clocks and e-bikes. Therefore, they demanded, their rights as councillors must be protected.

“With due politeness, we request that necessary decisions be taken to allow us to finish our stipulated tenure as councillors and we be given justice,” it stated.

The councillors’ meeting comes three days after the state government, in connection with suo moto public interest litigation, informed the Gujarat HC that it will initiate proceedings against Morbi municipality under Section 263 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act to “dissolve” the general board of the civic body. Section 263 of the Act empowers the state government to dissolve or supersede a municipality on grounds of incompetence or abuse of power.

The government’s response came in the aftermath of the HC, while hearing the PIL on November 26, questioning as to why the state government had not superseded the municipality even after the mishap that killed 135 people on October 30. On December 12, the state government also agreed to increase ex gratia compensation to Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the victims from the Rs 4 lakh already paid.

While police have arrested nine persons, including two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards, two AJMPL managers and two private contractors hired for the repair and renovation of the bridge, the state government has suspended Sandipsinh Zala, the then chief officer of the Morbi municipality, who had signed the MoU with the private firm.

Incidentally, Amrutiya, who had served as Morbi MLA from 1995 to 2012, had jumped into the river to rescue people on the fateful day. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP fielded him in place of minister Brijesh Merja from the seat. Amrutiya, who built his election campaign around his rescue act, defeated Jayantilal Patel of the Congress by a margin of around 61,000 votes.