2 months after fisherman killed in Pak firing: Trawler captain booked for endangering lives of crew

Around two months after a fisherman was killed allegedly in firing by Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) at the Arabian sea off Kutch coast, the tandel (captain) of the Indian fishing boat was on Saturday booked by Porbandar police for allegedly entering no-fishing zone and thereby endangering his and other’s lives.

Based on a complaint filed by HC Gohil, police sub-inspector (PSI) of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Porbandar district police, Navi Bandar Marine police booked Dilip alias Gado Solanki, captain of fishing boat Jalpari when PMSA allegedly fired on it on November 6, 2021.

Shreedhar Chamre, a fisherman from Maharashtra who was among the seven-member crew on board the trawler was allegedly killed in the firing while Solanki himself sustained injuries. Based on a complaint by Solanki, Navi Bandar police booked PMSA personnel for murder.

The tandel has now been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 280 (rash navigation of vessel) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Police said Solanki, who is a native of Union Territory of Diu, has been booked on the basis of forensic analysis of GPS device of the trawler that showed it entering the no-fishing zone along the IMBL before 4 pm on November 6.