Month before elections: 7 Congress councillors of Diu municipal council join BJP

AROUND SIX months after the administration of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu suspended the president of Congress-ruled Diu Municipal Council, seven of the nine Congress councillors defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday and brought an end to the 15-year-long Congress rule in the civic body.

At a public meeting organised at Ghoghla in Diu, the seven councillors–Haresh Kapadiya, Dinesh Kapadiya, Ravindra Solanki, Ranjan Raju Vankar, Bhagyavanti Solanki, Bhavnaga Dudhmal and Nikita Shah–formally joined the BJP. They were welcomed by Vijaya Rahatkar, BJP national secretary who is the party incharge in DNH & Daman and Diu.

Bhagyavanti Solanki is bedridden and hence, her husband Chunilal declared her support to the BJP on her behalf while himself joining the saffron party.

Ravindra is a cousin of Hitesh Solanki, the Congress leader who was suspended as president of Diu Municipal Council on December 18 by the UT administration. Along with the seven councillors, dozens of their supporters also joined the BJP.

The development comes at the fag end of the current general board of the Diu Municipal Council and the general election is due in around a month’s time.

While Praful Patel could not be reached for comment, Rahatkar said the six councillors joined the BJP to support the “politics of development” practised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, six Congress councillors joined the BJP… Now, the Congress has almost no councillor left. These councillors have joined the BJP to support yashashvi (brilliant) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics of development. Today, the Congress is disappearing from across the country and has disappeared from Diu completely,” the BJP leader told media persons, adding, “The Congress president of the municipal council could not meet expectations of people and (therefore) all their councillors have crossed over to the BJP.”

The UT administration led by Praful Patel, a BJP leader who had served as a junior home minister of Gujarat, had suspended Hitesh Solanki citing a case of disproportionate assets (DA) registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The administration had remarked that Solanki’s continuation in the chair of the president will “lower the dignity of the office” and “impede a fair trial” in the case.

With the defection of seven of its nine councillors, the Congress lost its majority in the Diu Municipal Council and brought to an end the party’s 15-year-long rule in the civic body in the tiny Union Territory located off the Una coast of Gujarat. The party had won elections to the council in 2007 and retained it in 2012 and 2017. Hitesh Patel was serving as president of the civic body since 2012.

The Congress had swept the 2017 civic body polls by winning 10 out of 13 seats, while the BJP had managed to win only three. However, the defection of the seven Congress councillors has reduced the party’s strength in the civic body to just two while the BJP numbers have swollen to 10 and gained a majority.

Hitesh Solanki and his brother Jitendra Solanki are the only sitting Congress councillors left in the Congress. Mansukh Patel, a Congress councillor, had died in November last year while he was serving as the vice-president of the civic body.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Solanki alleged Praful Patel arm-twisted the Congress councillors to change camps.

“Since the time he was appointed the Administrator in 2017, the politics of Diu has changed. The councillors informed me they were being pressurised to change the party allegiance or face consequences. They told me they did not have the capacity to fight the Administrator and the BJP the way I have been fighting and in such a situation, there was little else they could do but to cross over to the BJP,” Hitesh said.

“This is an attack on people’s will. In Diu, we don’t have an Assembly and there are only a few avenues like the Diu Municipal Council for local people to express their will. But those avenues are being closed now,” he added.

Incidentally, months before suspending Hitesh Solanki, the UT administration had demolished Solanki’s hotel in Diu claiming it was unauthorised. “I appealed against my suspension and a hearing was held once. But the office of the Administrator is yet to fix the next date of the hearing. It appears I will have to move the Gujarat High Court to get a next date of hearing against my suspension,” said the suspended president.

After suspending Solanki as the president, the UT administration appointed an administrator for the civic body. However, elections for the posts of president and vice-presidents have not been held to date.