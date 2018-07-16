Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya: CM Rupani ‘expresses satisfaction’ over progress of work

Vijay Rupani inspects the school building in Rajkot on Sunday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Vijay Rupani inspects the school building in Rajkot on Sunday. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

Around a year after it was shut by the state government, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday visited Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya, the alma mater of Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday and “expressed satisfaction” over the progress of its work to convert it into a museum. The CM, however, refused to comment on the closure of the school.

Rupani drove to the school near Jubilee Baug and inspected restoration of the school building and the installations made inside it to convert it into Satyapith or Mahatma Gandhi Anubhuti Kendra. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, mayor Bina Acharya, among others. Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani briefed the CM about the plans of the proposed museum and status of the work.

As Rupani entered the concourse, which was the assembly hall of the school until a year ago, he was greeted by a statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a replica of Hridayakunj of Sabarmati Ashram in the background. Rupani set his eyes on the installations for a while as a battery of photographers clicked his pictures.

The CM then proceeded to other parts of the building which used to serve as class rooms of the school built in 1875. Officers showed him a short-film giving details of the museum and how it will portray the life and message of the Mahatma.

“The CM expressed satisfaction over the work and plans. But he suggested that there should be focus on doing activities that visitors can do inside the museum,” Pani told The Indian Express. He said that the museum project will cost the RMC around Rs 25 crore and that the work on the museum will be completed by end of August.

Formerly known as Alfred High School, it was this school that Mahatma Gandhi had attended from 1880 to 1887. Till mid-1990s, Mohandas Gandhi Vidyalaya was considered to be top school in Rajkot.

