scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

‘Misuse of power by office-bearers’: Govt supersedes Wankaner municipality

Shabana Kureshi, deputy secretary in the Urban Development and Urban Housing (UD&UH) department, stated in the order that the civic body had failed to discharge its duties.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
August 8, 2022 3:53:19 am
In the meantime, the president and the vice-president moved the Gujarat High Court against the show-cause notice.

Around a year after a group of BJP councillors rebelled against the party and captured the power of the Wankaner municipality in Morbi district, the state government issued an order late Saturday superseding the civic body citing “violations” of various provisions of the Gujarat Municipalities Act (GMA), 1963.

Shabana Kureshi, deputy secretary in the Urban Development and Urban Housing (UD&UH) department, stated in the order that the civic body had failed to discharge its duties.

“…the state government feels that Wankaner municipality has failed to perform its duties… and ‘Misuse of power by office-bearers’: Govt supersedes Wankaner municipality it has misused its powers and that it is unable to perform its duties as provided for in the said Municipalities Act. Therefore…the Gujarat government, taking into account reasons cited above, hereby declares Wankaner municipality as incapable of performing its duties as provided in the said Act and dissolves Wankaner municipality with immediate effect,” stated the order.

Soon after the state government issued the orders, Sandipsin Zala, in-charge chief officer of Wankaner municipality, seized the resolution books and sealed the chamber of the president late Saturday. “The chief officer had orders to seize the resolution book and seal the president’s chamber. The government will shortly appoint an administrator for looking after routine affairs of the civic body until a new general board is elected,” said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

The supersession comes around 17 months after 11 councillors of the ruling BJP rebelled against the party and elected Jayshree Sejpal and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the new president and vice-president respectively, with the help of four Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) councillors on March 17, 2021. The rebellion had left the BJP red-faced as the saffron party lost power in the civic body despite it having won 24 out of 28 seats in that municipality in the general election held in 2018.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The order states that Jadeja went beyond his powers to suspend employees of the civic body, kept daily attendance muster of civic officers and employees in his office, did not pay education cess, the fee of registration of births and deaths, etc to the government on time, allowed striking employees of the civic body to use a ground of the municipality for staging dharna, failed to utilise and plan the use of various government grants and issued separate labour and material contracts for providing office furniture to the civic body.

The supersession follows a show-cause notice issued by the UD&UH to the president and vice-president on June 13, enlisting various alleged violations and seeking their response by June 13 () if why the civic body should not be superseded. Accordingly, the president convened a meeting of the general board of the municipality and adopted a resolution giving causes for not superseding the civic body and forwarded it to the state government. The resolution was supported by 18 out of 21 councillors who attended the general board meeting.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In the meantime, the president and the vice-president moved the Gujarat High Court against the show-cause notice. The court directed the government to give an in-person hearing to the municipality before proceeding further. Accordingly, the government gave the municipality a hearing on July 5 but no one turned up. The government again scheduled a hearing on July 12 that was attended by Jadeja and two councillors. They sought 15 days to respond to the June 13 notice. Therefore, the government again scheduled a hearing on July 16. The president attended the hearing to seek more time for filing a response.

“Thus, the municipality didn’t make any submissions at all the three hearings and instead, sought more time. Considering this, it is established that it only wants to delay the proceedings,” the order notes.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 03:53:19 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement