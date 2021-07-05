Minor accused of ‘raping 15-yr-old’ held from Surat

She stated in her complaint that her daughter came in contact with the accused last year through her female friend.

A 17-year-old boy accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajkot after promising to marry her, was arrested by a team of Rajkot city police from Surat on Saturday.

“He was picked up from Varachha area of Surat and brought to Rajkot. After he tested negative for Covid-19, he was formally arrested on Saturday and the matter has been referred to Juvenile Justice Board,” a police officer associated with the probe in the case said on Sunday.

The boy, a native of Nepal and works in a gas distribution agency in Surat, was booked by Rajkot city police on Friday after a woman filed a complaint, stating that he raped her 15-year-old daughter twice in school toilet in March this year after promising her to marry him.

She stated in her complaint that her daughter came in contact with the accused last year through her female friend.

According to the FIR, the girl ran away from her home in Rajkot and went to Surat as per the boy’s instructions. However, when she reached Surat, the boy allegedly told her that he no longer wanted to continue their relationship.

After that, she went to her relative’s place in Surat and was brought back to Rajkot by her family members.