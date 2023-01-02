scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Migratory birds unique identity of Gujarat, conserve them: Minister

The seminar-cum-workshop was organised by Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, an autonomous body functioning under the aegis of the Gujarat forest division.

State Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera. (ANI)

State Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera on Monday said that migratory birds visiting Gujarat are the unique identity of the state and appealed people to join hands for their conservation.

Addressing an international seminar on wetlands, in Gandhinagar on Monday, the minister said, “Gujarat accounts for 23 per cent of the total wetland area of India and four wetlands of the state have been declared Ramsar sites (of international importance). Lakhs of birds, both local and international migrants, become guests of Gujarat every year. This is our unique identity. It is our collective responsibility to conserve these migratory birds.”

The seminar will be followed by a four-day workshop from January 3 to 6 at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, a wetland on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, which is designated as wetland of international importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international treaty.

Bera appealed the gathering to resolve to do even better for development of wetlands and conservation of waterfowls, which depend on such ecosystems for their existence, an official release said.

Nityanand Srivastava, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, said that Rs1 crore has been earmarked for the development of wetlands and periodically, grants for this purpose have been increased, demonstrating the state government’s commitment to conserve wetlands.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:05 IST
