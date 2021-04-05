Gujarat: Medical officer among 3 dismissed for ‘fudging’ Covid-19 test samples

AMC healthcare staff collects swab sample for Covid-19 tests during a special Covid test camp organised for street vendors at Townhall in Ahmedabad as cases surge. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The medical officer of Khodapipar Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rajkot district, a laboratory technician and a medical officer of a Dhanvantari Rath functioning under that PHC were dismissed from service Sunday over allegations of fudging in Covid-19 tests.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered the Rajkot district collector and district development officer to conduct an enquiry into the matter and take action against those responsible after a news report in a Gujarati newspaper Sunday alleged the staff of Khodapipar PHC in Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district had sent 1,300 samples for RT-PCR tests over the past few months without having actually collected any sample.

The report claimed the staff had forged names and mobile numbers of patients and sent empty viral transport media (VTM) tubes for RT-PCR tests. All the tests had returned negative for Covid-19, it claimed. The news report identified Dr Sagar Dobariya as the medical officer (MO) of Khodapipar PHC, Dipti Ruparelia as the laboratory technician at the PHC and Dr Praful Thummar as medical officer in-charge of Dhanvantari Rath functioning under the centre.

On Sunday, sub-divisional magistrate of Rajkot (rural) conducted an enquiry. “Based on primary report submitted by Rajkot (rural) SDM and district committee, and instructions received to take strict action against those responsible, the district collector and district development officer have issued orders to remove Dr Sagar Jamanbhai Dobariya, medical officer of PHC-Khodapipar; Miss Diptiben Rupareliya, lab tech, PHC-Khodapipar; and Dr Praful V Thummar, RBSK (Dhanvantari Rath) medical officer from service immediately,” an official release said.

“They have been terminated,” Rajkot district collector Remya Mohan confirmed. The communique said the administration has been instructed to form a new team to conduct Covid-19 tests in 13 villages under the jurisdiction of Khodapipar PHC.