MCOCA case against Bishnoi: Three detained from Kutch districts

The Special Cell of Delhi police detained three men from Baroi village on the outskirts of Mundra town in Kutch on Sunday in connection with a case registered under MCOCA against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and members of his gang in Delhi last year. Bishnoi was arrested by the Punjab police for allegedly plotting the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Kutch (west) police said that the Delhi police team picked up Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ashok alias Iliyas alias Fauji and Keshavkumar from Baroi village on Sunday. “They were wanted in connection with a case registered against Lawrence Bishnoi and others in Delhi on March 30, 2021,” said Hardeek Trivedi, police inspector of Mundra.

Police said that while Fauji is a native of Punjab, the two other are from Haryana. “They came to Mundra around a week ago in search of work and had taken a room on rent in Baroi,” Trivedi said, adding the three men were in their 20s.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Police said that the trio were booked under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act, 1999) sections 3 (organised crimes) and 4 (possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of member of organised crime syndicate).

“The FIR (first information report) of this case names Lawrence Bishnoi alias Balkaran Barar, son of Azad Singh, a resident of Fazilka block in Punjab and others as accused,” the inspector added.

The detentions of the three men from Mundra comes around three weeks after Moosewala was allegedly shot dead in Punjab by alleged shooters of the Bishoni gang. Punjab police arrested Bishnoi who allegedly masterminded the murder.