Mauritian woman held in Kutch for overstaying

A Mauritian woman was held from Madhapar village in Kutch for allegedly overstaying and has been sent to the joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Bhuj, Kutch (West) police said.

According to police, the woman, identified as Deorani, 48, wife of Rushikesh Madhup and daughter of Ramdut Jagu, is a citizen of Mauritius, and was detained late on May 19 after she was reported to the police by one Jashpalsinh Jadeja, a resident of Madhapar.

“According to primary information, the woman has been living in Madhapar for three months. She says that she has lost her passport. She has been detained and sent to the JIC for questioning,” Jayesh Panchal, deputy superintendent of police of Bhuj division of Kutch (west) police told The Indian Express.

“I was on a pilgrimage with family when this woman pleaded for help saying she lost her passport… I brought her to Madhapar with us,” said Jadeja, a building painter. Adding that he got in touch with the Mauritian consulate in Mumbai and the embassy in Delhi with the help of a local journalist, Jadeja said, “They all advised me to report the matter to local police. Accordingly, I reported her to Madhapar police.”