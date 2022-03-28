Mass weddings can help arrest sliding sex ratio in state: CR Paatil

MASS MARRIAGES can play a critical role in improving sex ratio as they ease parental worries about the financial cost of marrying their daughters off, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil said on Sunday, adding his party will extend support to the organisers of mass wedding ceremonies.

Addressing a mass wedding function in Race Course ground of Rajkot, where Hindu, Muslim and Sikh couples tied the knot, Paatil said that the sex ratio in the state, which stood at 919 females per 1,000 males as per the 2011 Census, needed urgent attention and that if it continues to slide, the security of society will be endangered.

To avoid that, the BJP leader said, the society and government will have to do something about the parents’ worries about organising marriages of their daughters.

“If the number of girls continues to slip the way it is presently, we are headed to a situation wherein women will be safe only if they remain inside their homes with doors of their homes locked from inside. To salvage the situation, mass weddings are critical and will make very important contributions. Parents of girls will not have to worry about the financial costs of their daughter’s wedding,” Paatil said.

Couples and their families at the mass wedding ceremony in Rajkot on Sunday. (Chirag Chotaliya) Couples and their families at the mass wedding ceremony in Rajkot on Sunday. (Chirag Chotaliya)

“ They will feel that the society, the government and people at large are with them and that they all will help them at the time of the wedding of their daughters. If such a scenario is created, they will allow a boy or girl to be born alike and will not go for garbhaparikshan (sex determination test). This will help maintain a secured society,” he added.

“The number of daughters in the society is going down. Parents are preventing the birth of daughters because they are required to give kariyavar (gifts) to daughters at the time of the latter’s marriage and spend big on wedding ceremonies. This is the reason the number of daughters is dwindling. If this trend continues, we are heading towards an insecure society. This has to be averted,” said the politician.

Sex ratio of 919 was marginally lower as compared to 920 as per the 2000 Census and significantly lower than the national average of 940.

Due to this trend, the BJP government had launched the ‘save girl child’ campaign to prevent female foeticide and had come up with a number of initiatives like promoting girl child education, allotting bonds to them, making school education free for girls etc.

The mass wedding ceremony was organised by Jaymin Thakar, a BJP corporator of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Altaf Sumra, a businessman in UK who is native of Rajkot, under the banner of Sagar Foundation, a city-based charitable trust.

As many as 101 couples tied the knot at the wedding ceremony. They included 55 Hindu couples, 45 Muslim couples and six Sikh couples. The organisers gave the couples kariyavar containing 154 items worth around Rs1.25 lakh each and which included household appliances like refrigerator, washing machine, cupboard, beds, kitchen sets etc.

The organisers also paid the premium of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana on behalf of the newlyweds.

They also simultaneously held a blood donation camp and weighed Patil in blood by collecting around 1200 units of blood.

Paatil also said his party would support such mass wedding events. “Should you require the cooperation of the party (the BJP), I assure you that we shall stand with you,” said the BJP president.

Paatil also observed that old family and social expectations of women are changing. “I reckon, the situation is changing gradually now. Daughters, after getting education and experience, are prepared to tackle such situations and the society stands behind them. I have three daughters and a son. My son often accuses me of loving my daughters more.”