Mass wedding ceremony in Amreli disrupted as police turn up, 1 held

A marriage ceremony being completed at another venue after the mass wedding was disrupted in Chandgadh village, in Amreli on Friday. (Express photo)

Police arrested one person for organising a mass wedding ceremony at Chandgadh village of Amreli district on Friday following a complaint that Covid-19 norms were being violated at the ceremony.

According to police, around 3,000 people had assembled in front of goddess Mogal temple in Chandgadh for the mass wedding ceremony and they started running helter-skelter at around 10 am when they noticed a police party approaching the venue.

Police said that 17 couples were to tie the knot at the mass marriage ceremony organised by one Suresh Thalecha of Samasta Kili Ekta Dal, but the ceremony was disrupted due to the commotion.

Sources said that the rituals were completed at separate places after community leaders made alternate arrangements even as Amreli Taluka police arrested Thalecha from the venue itself.

Superintendent of Police of Amreli district, Nirlipt Rai said the police action was not intended to prevent the weddings but added that they had to take action as Covid-19 norms were being violated at the ceremony.

“The police control-room got the information that a mass wedding ceremony was taking place at Chandgadh village of Amreli taluka. There were 17 wedding ceremonies at the venue and more than 3000 people gathered there. Because they saw the police, they started running away. Gradually, some of the wedding took place before that some of the wedding could not take place and people were gone from there. There was a blatant violation of social distancing norms and many people were not wearing masks ,” Rai told The Indian Express.

The SP said that the organiser had not sought any prior permission for the ceremony and that in violation of notifications issued by the government, children below 10 years of age and elderly people were also present at the ceremony.

“We had not interrupted the wedding ceremonies. We told them that they should follow the social distancing norms. I don’t know whether they are scared of the police, but they were gone from the place. We have not registered any offence against any bride, bridegroom or their family members but only against the organiser,” said the SP.

Amreli taluka police sub-inspector PB Lakkad said that they had booked Thelecha under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

“We picked up Thalecha from the venue of the mass wedding ceremony and arrested him formally after filing a case against him. Presently, he is in our custody,” Lakkad said.