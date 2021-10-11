Man rounded up after girl files ‘rape’ complaint

One person was rounded up after a 17-year-old girl from a village in Junagadh district filed a complaint alleging her teacher at a local school molested her and three other men raped her on different occasions over the past two years.

According to the complaint, one of her teachers at a grant-in-aid school used to molest her and demand sexual favours while talking to her on phone.

“She stopped going to school and started working as a farm labourer. There, the nephew of the farm owner befriended her and raped her. Then, a casual labourer blackmailed over it and raped her. After that she was raped by her brother’s friend,” police said.

“We have rounded up one of the accused and will arrest him soon,” police added.