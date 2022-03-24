Man killed after bull hits scooter in Rajkot

A SALESMAN was killed while his employer was injured after a stray bull hit their scooter in Rajkot on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place near Vishweshwar Mahadev temple on Mavdi Road at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, Malaviyanagar police said. The victim was identified as Vinu Gohel (65), a resident of Hathikhana while Kamal Patadiya, his employer was injured in the incident.

“Patadiya said that a bull came rushing towards them and hit their scooter. After they lost control of the scooter and fell to the ground, the bull fell on Gohel. They were rushed to the civil hospital in the city where Gohel succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning,” KN Bhukan, police inspector of Malaviyanagar said.

Police said that Patadiya, a resident of Bedipara area of the city, runs a garments business and the duo were on their way to deliver some garments in Mavdi area when they met with the accident.

Police said that Patadiya, who was driving the scooter, escaped with minor injuries. However, Gohel, who was riding the pillion, suffered serious injuries in the incident and subsequently succumbed at 6:30 am Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and started further investigation,” said the police inspector.