Man gets 20 years in jail for raping six-year-old girl in Botad

A DESIGNATED POCSO court in Botad convicted a 22-year-old labourer of raping a six-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday.

Relying on the testimony of the six-year-old girl as well as scientific evidence adduced by the prosecution, the court convicted the labourer of luring the child to a deserted plot of land in Botad in the name of giving her a kite and then raping her in 2018. The matter had come to light after the child returned home crying, with blood stains and semen on her clothes. She was taken to a hospital where a doctor opined that she had been raped.

The convict, a casual labourer, was also resident of the same locality in Botad town.

During the trial, many witnesses, including the child’s mother, who was complainant in the case, turned hostile. However, the court didn’t grant that plea and tried the accused.

During the trial, the victim child identified the accused.

The court also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on the convict while directing the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the girl.

The police had arrested the accused with the help of sketch made on the basis of description provided by the child as well as on the basis of technical surveillance. The 22-year-old was in judicial custody till date.