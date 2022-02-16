Man, friend chop off ‘part of woman’s nose’ in Rajkot, held

A 30-year-old man and his 42-year-old friend were detained by the police on Tuesday after they attacked and chopped off part of the nose of a woman who allegedly broke up with the former recently in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district recently.

According to an FRI registered at Dhoraji police station, the 25-year-old woman, a native of Dhoraji town, was in a relationship with the man who lives in Ghanteshwar area of Rajkot around a year ago and had moved with him to Rajkot. However, he used to assault her, due to which she returned to her parents’ house a month ago.

Police said that after the woman returned to Dhoraji, the man asked her over phone to move back with him but she refused. Enraged over this, police said, the man and his friend went to her parents’ house on February 13 evening and cut her hair off.

“The complainant’s elder sister and mother intervened when the accused knocked them down and tried to stab the complainant who grabbed the knife, sustaining injuries. The accused then knocked the woman to the ground while the other accused held her hands… The accused then throttled her, inflicted cuts on her cheeks and then cut the tip of her nose off,” the FIR records.

Meanwhile, police said that both the accused were nabbed on Tuesday. “They both had fled to Una (in Gir Somnath district) after attacking the woman in Dhoraji. Our teams nabbed them from there,” said Aniruddhsinh Gohil, inspector of Dhoraji town police station.

The accused have been booked for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, police said.