Gujarat: Man dies in lightning strike; Saurashtra gets light rain

A casual labourer was killed after being struck by lightning in Amreli as light showers and overcast skies were reported in many districts of Saurashtra region for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Officers of the Amreli district administration said that thundershowers were reported in Rajula and Savarkundla taluka for the second consecutive day.

“Bharat Solanki (30), a resident of Savarkundla, was killed after being struck by lightning in Bherai village at around 10 am Thursday,” Birju Pandya, deputy mamlatdar (disaster cell) of Amreli district, said, adding, “While the skies were overcast, the rainfall was insignificant in the district.”

Locals said Solanki, a casual labourer, was in Bherai village to visit his in-laws. “Solanki and his brother-in-law were fishing in a small lagoon, when Solanki was struck by lightning. He was rushed to a hospital in Rajula where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Ashok Vanja, a resident of Bherai.