After man dies falling in trench, 2 of private firm given contract held

Three weeks after a man died following a fall in a trench dug by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) near Indira Circle on 150-feet Ring Road in the city, police have arrested two employees of the private firm that was awarded contract by the civic body for installing height gauges on either ends of Chiman Shukla flyover.

Gandhigram police arrested Ranjit Buildcon Limited (RBL) employees Nil Maradiya (23) and Mit Shyara (23) on Wednesday after calling them for questioning.

Shailendrasinh Rana, police inspector (PI) of Gandhigram told The Indian Express that Maradiya is working with RBL as an engineer and Shyara as a supervisor.

According to the inspector, the duo said that they had thought of placing barricades around the trench. “However, they are claiming that since the trench was in the middle of the road, placing barricades could hinder traffic. Therefore, they decided against placing barricades,” Rana said.

The incident took place on January 27 this year when Harsh Thakkar (25), salesman at an optical shop, died after falling in the trench that was marked by a white tape. Gandhigram police registered a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The arrest of the two RBL employees comes after Kishor Jadav (59), a man who was engaged by RBL as the latter’s sub-contractor for the job, was arrested by police on February 19. Jadav is in judicial custody.

On Thursday, police produced Maradiya and Shyara in a local court which sent them to judicial custody as police did not seek their remand. “We managed to get relevant information needed for the investigation… We didn’t need their custody any further,” the inspector said.