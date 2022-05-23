Man commits murder to pay children’s school fees: Police

Kutch (West) police has arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a Mumbai businessman to death and robbing the victim of his gold ornaments for paying the school fees of his children.

The Mundra marine police arrested Vala Gadhvi, a resident of Vadala village of Mundra taluka of Kutch district, on Saturday after he confessed to have killed Mansukh alias Manu Satra, a businessman from Mulund in Mumbai, police said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Satra, who is a native of Kutch, was found dead in Vadala village on April 26 and based on a complaint filed by his brother-in-law, Mundra marine police had registered a case of murder.

Police said that Gadhvi took Satra to a secluded place in the name of showing a tract of land, which, he told the businessman, was up for sale. However, Gadhvi later stabbed the businessman 12 times and murdered him in order to rob the victim of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 lakh. Police said that Gadhvi wanted to pay the school fees of his children studying in high school.