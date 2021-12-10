Mamlatdar issues ‘no vaccine, no ration’ notice, withdraws

THE MAMLATDAR and the taluka development officer (TDO) of Upleta taluka in Rajkot Thursday issued a joint public notice announcing withholding of ration and other services for those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before withdrawing it after being instructed by higher officials.

The notice, jointly signed by Upleta mamlatdar Govind Mahavadiya and TDO MA Belim, warned villagers that the public distribution system (PDS) ration of those who have not taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be withheld. To avail services provided by offices of mamlatdar and TDO, it was further declared, one will have to produce certificates of having taken both doses of the vaccine. The notice said the decision was taken as per instructions issued by the Rajkot district collector and district development officer (DDO) of Rajkot during a video conference held Tuesday.

However, Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu said Thursday that his office had not issued such instructions and the notice has since been withdrawn. “They had done it on their own but that has been withdrawn. I have told them to withdraw it and they have withdrawn. He had done it out of haste (perhaps); I don’t know why he did it,” the collector told The Indian Express.

The collector said no one has the right to block certain services. “There are certain essential services (about) which you don’t have any right to even say anything. He did it by mistake, following which I gave strict instructions from the district after which they have withdrawn it,” Babu said.

Rajkot DDO Dev Chaudhary also said nothing was communicated officially either to the TDO to this effect at the video conference. “There was nothing like that. We asked them to get the vaccination, if there is any pendency of the first dose, you go to people, you reach out to people, you tell them what is the benefit of vaccination — whether it is Omicron or any other variant, vaccination is the only weapon against the virus. That’s what was told at the video conference and we tell them this on a daily basis,” said Chaudhary.

The DDO said 98 percent of the target population in Rajkot has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas around 20,000 to 30,000 people are yet to get their first dose. He further said 77 percent of the target population has been fully vaccinated. However, talukas such as Vinchhiya, Jasdan and Upleta are lagging behind compared to other talukas, Chaudhary said.

“There are two-three villages in Upleta where people are resisting the immunisation drive. The same is the case with Dhoraji municipality. This is due to mistrust and fake news being circulated on WhatsApp… In Vinchhiya and Jasdan talukas, people are saying that since they have already taken the first dose, nothing will happen to them and hence, they are not turning up for the second dose,” said Chaudhary.

The district collector and the DDO have been going to towns in the evenings to personally persuade people to get themselves immunised against the viral disease free of cost. The two officers visited Jasdan Wednesday evening and appealed to people to get vaccinated. “Last month, I and the collector visited Dhoraji twice and thankfully people have started taking their first dose this month,” the DDO said.