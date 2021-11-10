Maharashtra vegetable vendor held with 17 kg drugs in Devbhumi Dwarka

A vegetable vendor from Maharashtra was arrested by police in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat after he was found in possession of 19 packets containing more than 17 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine, cumulatively worth Rs 88.25 crore on Wednesday with police saying that 47 other similar packets have been seized from residence of two brothers in Salaya town.

Sandeep Singh, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rajkot range, told media persons that acting on a tip off, a team of Special Operations Group and Local Crime Branch of Devbhumi Dwarka police detained a man, identified as Shehzad Ghoshi, from in front of Aradhna Dham, a religious place 12 km east of Khambhaliya town.

“He was carrying three bags in which 19 packets were found with 11.483 kilograms of heroin and 6.168 kilograms of MD (methamphetamine). The consignment of 17.657 kilograms of drug is worth Rs 88.25 crore,” Singh said while addressing a press conference in Khambhaliya, the district headquarters of Devbhumi Dwarka.

This is the second major drug consignment seizure from Gujarat in the past two months. In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 3,000 kg of heroin worth around Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port in Kutch district. DRI says that the heroin consignment packed in two cargo containers originated from Afghanistan and was shipped via Bandar Abbas in Iran and that it was imported by a Chennai-based couple.

The DIG said that 44-year-old Ghoshi is a resident of Thane in Maharashtra. “He came to Khambhaliya three days ago and had put up at Arti Guest House. Our sources reported his movement suspicious. After he got the consignment of drugs, he was waiting for a bus back to Thane when our team detained him,” Singh said.

Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police (SP) of Devbhumi Dwarka, said that Ghoshi was detained at around 11 pm on Tuesday and that the procedure of panchnama and seizure of drugs continued overnight. He said that after the officers of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Rajkot arrived at the spot and confirmed that the substance packed in 19 packets was heroin and methamphetamine, a case was registered against Ghoshi at Vadinar Marine police station.

The DIG said that detention of the Thane man led to the recovery of 47 similar packets from a residential premises in Salaya, a coastal town of Devbhumi Dwarka district. “During questioning, Ghoshi told police that Salim Kara and Ali Kara, both residents of Salaya, supplied the drugs to him. Subsequently, our teams raided the residence of the Kara brothers in Salaya and seized 47 packets similar to those found in possession of Ghoshi. Prima facie, those packets also seem to contain narcotics but we are ascertaining…,” said Singh.

He said that Salim has been booked in the past in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Arms Act as well as for counterfeiting currency notes while Ali has also been booked in the past for gambling. “According to primary information, Ghoshi was also jailed in connection with a murder… we are verifying those details. We suspect that the consignment came through sea route from Pakistan,” Singh said.

The SP said that Ghoshi has been arrested. “We have also detained the Kara brothers and the process to do panchnama of the substance suspected to be narcotic drugs is on. But Ghoshi has said that these two brothers supplied him the heroin and methamphetamine… we shall arrest them also,” said Joshi.