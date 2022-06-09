Liquor spilt on road as car rams into truck in Rajkot; driver killed

Liquor was spilt on the road as a car ferrying Indian-made foreign liquor collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Atkot village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district late on Wednesday, injuring the car driver fatally.

Police said the accident took place near Kharachiya village on State Highway No.1 in Jasdan taluka around 9pm. The car, which was going towards Gondal town from Atkot, turned turtle under the impact of the clash and crushed some of the liquor bottles.

The car driver, identified as Haresh Vasani, a resident of Amrapur village in Rajkot district, was injured gravely. “The car driver was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Jasdan town in a serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the Jasdan hospital,” sub-inspector PK Mehta of the Atkot police station told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The police later on recovered 60 bottles of two different brands of liquor from the car. The liquor consignment seized by the police from the sedan car is worth Rs 22,000 police said. “The truck was loaded with steel plates. While the truck suffered damage due to the collision, its driver escaped unhurt,” Mehta said, adding, “The stretch of the highway where the accident took place is straight. However, somehow, the car driver lost control of his vehicle, swayed to the wrong side of the highway and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.”

Investigation by the police revealed that the car bearing the registration number of Surendranagar district belonged to one Hasmukh alias Haso Sakoriya, a native of Hadmatiya village of Vinchhiya taluka. The police said Sakoriya was a bootlegger previously booked under the Prohibition Act and was living in Vinchhiya village.

The Atkot police booked Vasani and Sakoriya under the Prohibition Act. Based on a complaint filed by truck driver Paresh Jethva, they registered a separate case against Vasani under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (doing an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

The police said they were looking for Sakoriya and that Vasani’s body was handed over to his family.