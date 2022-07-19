scorecardresearch
Lioness that attacked 6 dies after being caged

The lioness had attacked a peon of the forest department in Babarkot early Sunday while he was returning after having tea at a stall. After that, the big cat attacked two men riding a motorbike. Later on, the lioness attacked three people working on an agricultural field.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 19, 2022 3:12:27 am
A lioness that allegedly attacked six persons, injuring them on Sunday, died hours after it was caged from Babarkot village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district early Monday.

“We managed to rescue the lioness around 3 am Monday from Babarkot village and shifted her to our animal rescue centre. However, she died at around 5 pm while under observation,” said Jayan Patel, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Shetrunji wildlife division.

“While no primary reason for her death is available as yet, the lioness could have behaved aggressively as she could be mating, or people could have ventured too close to her and teased her. It’s also possible she could have become rabid,” the DCF said, adding, “Samples taken from the lioness will be sent to to
Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University in Dantiwada for analysis.”

Patel said the lioness’ age was estimated to be between five and nine years.

