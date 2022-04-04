Lion that went to Rajkot in 2021 found dead in open well

A MALE lion that had ventured as far away as Rajkot city around a year ago with two other male lions, died after falling in an open well in an agricultural field on the border of Gir sanctuary in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district last week, forest officers said.

According to forest officers, a lion was reported dead by residents of Piyava village in Visavadar taluka on April 30. The carcass was floating in a well on the agricultural field of one Ramji Rathod.

“The lion had a radio-collar but it had stopped sending signals after the animal drowned. After the carcass was taken for postmortem, the radio-collar was recovered and we could establish its identity,” said Aradhna Sahu, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle.

The area falls in Kutiya round of Visavaddar range in Gir (west) wildlife division of Junagadh wildlife circle. “The lion was radio-collared when it ventured near Rajkot around a year ago. After it was rescued from near Rajkot, it had established its territory in this area. Prima facie, it fell in the open well accidentally and died,” said Dheeraj Mittal, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (west) wildlife division, adding the lion was between 5 and 9 years old.

The forest department has been covering wells in and around Gir sanctuary for several years in an attempt to prevent lion deaths due to drowning in such wells.

“But this well was not covered and was in an abandoned condition,” said the DCF.

Forest officer said that they have located another male lion which was a coalition partner of the radio-collared lion.

“That lion is camping near the area. Territory of a few other male lions also overlaps this area. So some territorial fight could also have led to the lion slipping into the well,” added a forest officer.