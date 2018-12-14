Leopard strays into magistrate court complex in Surendranagar

A leopard strayed into judicial magistrate (first class) court compound in Chotila town of Surendranagar district on Friday. However, there were no reports of injury. Forest officers said an operation to rescue the animal was on.

The incident comes about a month after a leopard had strayed into state Secretariat complex in state capital Gandhinagar.

Sources said the leopard entered the JMFC court premises near Chotila taluka panchayat office around 12.30 pm.

“The animal has been confined in a room in the court building, the doors of which have been bolted. A rescue team has arrived. We are waiting for traquiliser gun. We shall tranquilise it and rescue it,” AM Parmar, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Surendranagar said.

The court is located in the north-western part of Chotila, the town famous for its temple of goddess Chamunda.

Chotila is near Mandav Vidi, a reserve forest straddling Than and Chotila talukas of Rajkot and Wankaner of neighbouring Morbi district. This forest area has been recording regular presence of leopards for the last six to

seven years.

Incidentally, a leopard has strayed into state Secretariat in Gandhinagar on 6th of last month. The big cat was eventually rescued by a team from Sasan wildlife division in Junagadh after a two-day long operation.