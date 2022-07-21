Leopard run over by truck in Junagadh

July 21, 2022 12:19:10 am
A leopard was run over by a truck on the bridge across Hiran river at the entrance of Sasan village in Junagadh district late Tuesday.
Forest officers said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm when a female leopard lost senses of direction due to light from vehicles and was run over. The area falls in Sasan range of Gir (west) wildlife division.
“The leopardess first hit the beam of light from the headlights of the truck. It tried to run in the other direction but encountered a beam of light from the headlight of a motorcycle from that direction. The animal froze on the bridge for a moment before suddenly trying to escape in the direction from which the truck was coming. In the process, it was run over,” Dheeraj Mittal, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (west) told The Indian Express.
The officer said that the leopard killed in the incident was a female, around five to six years in age. “An offence has been registered and further investigation is on,” said the DCF.
