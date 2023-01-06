Leopard run over by heavy vehicle in Morbi

A leopard was run over allegedly by an unidentified heavy vehicle on the National Highway 27 near Garida village in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district Thursday night, forest officers said.

According to forest officials, leopards being killed on the National Highway stretch is “extremely rare” and Thursday’s incident was a first in the recent history.

The roadkill happened near the under-construction Hirasar airport happened.

“A male leopard was prima facie run over by some unidentified heavy vehicle on National Highway 27 near Garida village at around 9 pm Thursday. Residents of the area informed our staff about the incident. Officers rushed to the spot but the big cat died on the spot,” Chirag Amin, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Morbi territorial forest division told The Indian Express Friday, adding the leopard was around three to five years old.

Garida is one of the villages being relocated to make space for the under-construction Hirasar airport, around 20 km east of Rajkot city.

The area where the big cat was killed falls in the Wankaner range of Morbi division. “Leopards being killed on this

stretch of the National Highway is extremely rare. It is first such incident in recent history,” the DCF said, adding, a post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the carnivore.

“We are analysing footage recorded by CCTV surveillance cameras in the area to identify the vehicle involved in the incident,” Amin added.

After a gap of decades, leopards started being sighted in Mandav Vidi, a reserved forest in Thank and Chotila talukas abutting Wankaner in Surendranagar district.

Forest officers say the population of leopards has been increasing gradually in the area. In December 2018, a leopard had strayed into the building of the court of judicial magistrate (first class) in Chotila town but was rescued successfully by forest officers.

The NH 27 stretch where the incident took place connects Rajkot city with the National Highway 47 which leads to Ahmedabad.

The death of the big cat on the busy highway came just hours after the forest department rescued another male leopard from Gadhiya, a grassland on the outskirts of Wankaner town early on Thursday morning.