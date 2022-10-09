Left with remains of their houses, residents say: Can’t afford a new one

Bet Dwarka has been under virtual curfew since October 1, with ferry service to Okha town on the mainland suspended, shops and markets closed and movement of fishing boats restricted.

When The SUNDAY Express visited on Friday, The 35 sq km island was swaped by policemen, right from personnel standing guard at passenger jetties in Okha where the only boats plying to Bet Dwarka, three kms away in the Arabian sea, were those ferrying government officials.

The jetty in Bet Dwarka was unusually silent as were the streets, which would otherwise be bustling with pilgrims. Looming over the island were JCBs flattening down homes, and religious structures into heaps of limestone.

On Saturday, the government reopened the island to pilgrims, even as commercial ferries resumed.

Cracking down on “unauthorised structures”, the state government had undertaken a mega demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, since October 1.

Cracking down on “unauthorised structures”, the state government had undertaken a mega demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, since October 1. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya) Cracking down on “unauthorised structures”, the state government had undertaken a mega demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, since October 1. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

BJP state chief CR Paatil while addressing a rally in Gir Somnath district on October 3, had said, “Several mazaars had come up in Bet Dwarka… Since two days the government of Gujarat and honourable chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, honourable home minister (MoS) Harshbhai Sanghavi, the district administration and police officers have removed these illegal constructions one by one … This is the land of Krishna… there can only be temples here”.

Two days before Eid, on a hot Friday afternoon, Akram Jadeja (30), a fisherman, strikes his sledgehammer on a pile of blocks which were his two-room home till four days ago, in Paaj area of Bet Dwarka.

Advertisement

His wife Mariam, mother Halima and their relatives are trying to salvage every limestone block and other reusable material.

“I was away at sea, fishing when the demolition drive began. By the time I made it back to the shore, my home was razed,” says Akram, father of an eight-year-old daughter.

Akram’s mother says the family had to shift valuables and household belongings to her old home at short notice.

Advertisement

“Bulldozers came at around noon when I was sitting with my granddaughter Nasreen and they told us our home was unauthorised and therefore will be demolished. We got a very small window to shift our belongings,” says 60-year-old Halima.

Akram, who spent around Rs 4 lakh building the house, admits he built it on government-owned land.

“After I got married, I had to find a new accommodation as my mother’s home was too small for four brothers. I had no money to purchase a plot of land and therefore chose this location which was near my old home also and where we anchor our fishing boat”, he told The Sunday Express, adding he was not given any prior notice about the demolition.

While Okha municipality chief officer Amit Pandya had earlier said that people who had constructed unauthorised structures were served notices on September 30. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya) While Okha municipality chief officer Amit Pandya had earlier said that people who had constructed unauthorised structures were served notices on September 30. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

Okha municipality on the mainland has jurisdiction over Bet Dwarka island which is famous for the temple of Lord Krishna. It has a population of around 10,000, mostly Muslims who make a living by fishing, few by agriculture.

While Okha municipality chief officer Amit Pandya had earlier said that people who had constructed unauthorised structures were served notices on September 30.

Advertisement

But the people whom The Sunday Express met claimed they were not given prior notices for vacating the land.

By Friday evening, joint teams of Okha municipality, the revenue department and the forest department had razed around 100 major structures, under police vigil.

Advertisement

“Around 33 of them were religious structures, seven shops and the rest were residential and residential-cum-commercial premises,” an officer said on the condition of anonymity.

A police officer says, “We had to do this to pre-empt any untoward incident. While it is true that no untoward incident has been reported so far”.

Advertisement

According to a top police officer, “Bet Dwarka is very close to Pakistan by sea, and we decided to prioritise coastal security after the various drug hauls, and cases of an island resident caught in Pakistan”.

“A big number of structures demolished were sea-facing premises where anyone can land without being noticed by our marine and coastal security agencies. Structures in Paaj area were right near the landing point of the under-construction Signature Bridge,” said another police officer, citing the case of an island resident and a fisherman Ramzan Gani Palani, who is in jail after being arrested in connection with seizure of Rs 500 crore narcotic drugs off Jakhau coast in 2019.

Signature Bridge will be a motorable link connecting Bet Dwarka with Okha.

Real estate developers say land prices rose sharply after the central government announced the construction of the Signature Bridge in 2017.

“No one was willing to live on the Bet because of shortage of drinking water, erratic power supply and lack of medical facilities. Therefore land was available at around Rs 400 per sqft. But thanks to the announcement of Signature Bridge, prices have doubled to around Rs 800/sq ft,” says a real-estate developer from Okha town.

Residents affected by the demolition drive allege the BJP-ruled municipality has done little to provide affordable housing.

“The municipality is neither allotting plots nor building affordable houses for the poor. What else would one do but build a home on land wherever it is available,” Razak Chana, whose home in Paaj has been demolished says.

The Okha municipality general board has 36 seats. Of them, 34 are presently held by the BJP while Congress had won two but one of them defected to the Aam Aadmi Party later on. Of the BJP 34’s councillors, six are Muslims. The Congress and AAP councillors are also Muslims. It was for the first time in history of the civic body that BJP managed to win all four seats from Ward No5–Bet Dwarka–in general election held last year.

Kadar Malek, a BJP councillor from Bet Dwarka and vice-president of Okha Municipality agrees land prices were an issue but the people were “extending their full cooperation to the government in this drive”.

“We don’t have any objection to this drive nor do people view this as a Hindu-Muslim issue. We will see what we can do at the community level for the affected people”, says Malek.

Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home , did not respond to repeated phone calls and text messages.Officers of the revenue department said that “unauthorised” houses of those who didn’t have any other home on the island have been spared for now.

“We noticed that people had constructed illegal houses and were making money by renting them. Others had built houses on government land and would occupy them seasonally. Such illegal homes have been razed. But those who didn’t have anywhere else to go have been given time,” said an officer.

Mehrun Sumaniya does her dishes in the open in the Paaj area with the cement-composite sheets of her two-room house lying in the front yard. “They allowed us some time and we safely removed the roof-sheets so that we can set up a home somewhere else. But as a matter of fact, we don’t have money to construct a new home,” says the mother of two.

Superintendent of Police Devbhumi Dwarka Nitish Pandey says, “While police deployment continues as a precautionary measure, ferry services have resumed”.

After a meeting of local police officers with leaders of the minority community it has been decided to take out three separate Eid processions in three main areas of the Bet Dwarka on Sunday instead of the practice of three processions converging and becoming one which culminates at Haji Kirmani Dargah.