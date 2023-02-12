Lawyer seeks removal of Rajkot govt pleader, writes to Gujarat CM Patel

Samir Khira, an additional public prosecutor (APP) in Rajkot, has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seeking the removal of advocate Sanjay Vora as district government pleader (DGP) accusing him of failure to discharge duties that has led to rise in pendency of cases.

Interestingly, the letter demanding Vora’s removal came around three months after the state government appointed him as a special public prosecutor in the Mobri bridge collapse case. Meanwhile, sources claimed Khira refused to argue civil cases, prompting the DGP to take back all cases the former was arguing.

Vora has been serving as Rajkot DGP for more than five years. In a letter dated February 3, Khira, one of the 14 APPs in Rajkot, complained that Vora had not assigned him any case over the past one year even as cases were piling up in the district’s courts. DGP’s “ego” was leading to an increase in pendency of cases and thereby, hurt the interests of litigants, APP said.

“Thousands of cases are pending in Rajkot courts. While litigants are awaiting justice, Rajkot district government pleader Sanjay Kanakbhai Vora stopped assigning cases of nature to me around a year ago. In the district court of Rajkot, the number of government pleaders is less whereas the number of cases are high. In such a scenario, the district government pleader’s action against me suggests that he would pamper his ego even at the cost of delaying justice to litigants,” Khira alleged in the letter.

Khira, who has been serving as an APP for almost 10 years, also claimed that he has led trials in a number of cases and has won judgments in favour of the government. However, he alleged that DGP takes over prosecution when trial reaches the final stage. “DGP, Rajkot takes over the case in which conviction looks likely. He is not bothered about thousands of pending cases. He is not allotting me any work even if doing so means increasing workload of the government and courts and causing inconvenience to litigants,” the letter reads.

Khira said, “He has been allotting case and bail matters to his favourite few while not assigning any work to me for almost a year. On his instructions, staff took away files of all cases I was conducting in October last year. I requested him to tell me the reason but all he told me was that he didn’t want me to handle any cases”.

However, a source said, “An APP is legally bound to take up any case assigned to him by the DGP, including those in the court of district magistrate as well as subordinate courts. But Khira refused to argue civil cases. He was warned that his conduct was not proper and that it could send the wrong signal among the other APPs but he didn’t budge, prompting the DGP to take the action”. An APP gets Rs 400 per appearance in a case in addition to Rs 30,000 monthly salary.