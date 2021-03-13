Law student among 5 held for violence in polling booth

AROUND THREE weeks after they stormed into a polling booth where voting was in progress for election to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), five men, including a law student, were arrested by Rajkot city police late on Thursday but were later released on bail

AROUND THREE weeks after they stormed into a polling booth where voting was in progress for election to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), five men, including a law student, were arrested by Rajkot city police late on Thursday but were later released on bail. However, the accused reportedly told police that they were not associated with any political party and that they had entered the booth to prevent “bogus voting”.’



Officers of Rajkot Taluka police station in the city arrested Jayesh Chandpa (23), Dharmesh Ratneshwar (36), Ravi Vadher (26), Ram Varsakiya (25) and Gautam Babariya (23) Thursday evening after they surrendered before police. “Based on our analysis of video footage submitted by the presiding officer of the booth, we identified Ratneshwar. Later on, all the five surrendered and we arrested them Thursday,” Jayesh Dhola, police inspector (PI) in-charge of Rajkot Taluka police station said.



Dhola said that Ravi Vadher is a law student in the city while Chandpa is a mason. Ratneshwar is a gym trainer while two others are construction labourers.