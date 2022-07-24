Labourer from Madhya Pradesh killed in attack by lions in Gujarat’s Amreli

July 24, 2022 3:24:31 pm
A migrant agricultural worker was killed after being attacked by a pair of lions in a village in Gir (East) wildlife division in Gujarat’s Amreli district Saturday evening, said the police. The lion believed to have been involved in the attack was caged by the personnel of the forest department early Sunday, they added.
The Khambha police said Bhaydesh Paiya, a migrant agricultural labourer from Madhya Pradesh, was attacked by a pair of Gir lions when he and his family members were returning to their farm cottage after the day’s work in Nani Dhari village on the Khambha-Chalala state highway at around 6 pm on Saturday. They added the labourer, 18, was killed in the attack.
“The victim, his sister, and other family members were returning to their cottage when a lion and a lioness suddenly emerged from bushes on the bank of a rivulet in the village. The lion attacked him from behind and started dragging him towards a nearby mango orchard. The lioness also grabbed the labourer, later on, killing the victim on the spot,” Rajdeepsinh Jhala, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (East), told The Indian Express.
Jhala said that the lions dragged the labourer into the mango orchard of Madhubhai Vala even as his family members cried for help. “Our staff reached the spot soon but by that time, the victim had been killed. We could recover only body parts of the victim, suggesting the lions had eaten the victim,” added the official.
Subscriber Only Stories
The body of the victim was taken to the community health centre in Khambha for a post-mortem examination and the Khambha police said they have registered a case of accidental death.
“The two lions were displaying very aggressive behaviour while our staff was trying to rescue them after the incident. After attempts to bait the two big cats failed, we tranquillised the male lion early on Sunday morning and rescued him. We have got the location of the lioness also and efforts are on to cage her,” said Jhala.
Experts say lions generally don’t attack human beings unless provoked or have cubs. Some say that lions behave aggressively while mating as well.
The DCF said it was an unprovoked attack as the lion caught hold of Paiya’s back. “We didn’t spot any kill made by lions in that area nor were there any reports of other people having teased the lions,” said Jhala.
“However, both the lion and the lioness are around eight years of age and in the prime of their youth. Apparently, they were mating. It is possible they could have attacked the labourer, perceiving him to be a disturbance in the matting. But lions eating body parts of humans after attacking them is very unusual,” he added.
The incident comes a week after a lioness attacked and injured six people in three different incidents in the Nageshri village in Jafrabad taluka adjoining Khambha last Sunday. Hours after she was caged by the forest department, the lioness had died at the Babarkot rescue centre.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
How can Sri Lanka recover from economic collapse?
Thomas Tuchel says he ‘cannot guarantee’ Chelsea will be ready for season start after pre-season defeat to Arsenal
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 5 pm
Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Masaan Day’ as film completes 7 years, father Sham Kaushal says ‘proud of you puttar’
Watch: Man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots
Mumbai Greens: Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced
SSC, Railways, MHSR, Intelligence Bureau and more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India
‘Oh my God, I was in same situation as Neeraj Chopra was at midway stage’: Anju Bobby George
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores in pre-season win over Bayern Munich
207 solar street lights keep check on crimes against women, road accidents in this tribal area of Nagpur