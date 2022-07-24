scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Labourer from Madhya Pradesh killed in attack by lions in Gujarat’s Amreli

Rajdeepsinh Jhala, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (East) said that the lions dragged the labourer into the mango orchard of Madhubhai Vala even as his family members cried for help.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 24, 2022 3:24:31 pm
Experts say lions generally don’t attack human beings unless provoked or have cubs. (Express photo/Representational)

A migrant agricultural worker was killed after being attacked by a pair of lions in a village in Gir (East) wildlife division in Gujarat’s Amreli district Saturday evening, said the police. The lion believed to have been involved in the attack was caged by the personnel of the forest department early Sunday, they added.

The Khambha police said Bhaydesh Paiya, a migrant agricultural labourer from Madhya Pradesh, was attacked by a pair of Gir lions when he and his family members were returning to their farm cottage after the day’s work in Nani Dhari village on the Khambha-Chalala state highway at around 6 pm on Saturday. They added the labourer, 18, was killed in the attack.

“The victim, his sister, and other family members were returning to their cottage when a lion and a lioness suddenly emerged from bushes on the bank of a rivulet in the village. The lion attacked him from behind and started dragging him towards a nearby mango orchard. The lioness also grabbed the labourer, later on, killing the victim on the spot,” Rajdeepsinh Jhala, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (East), told The Indian Express.

Jhala said that the lions dragged the labourer into the mango orchard of Madhubhai Vala even as his family members cried for help. “Our staff reached the spot soon but by that time, the victim had been killed. We could recover only body parts of the victim, suggesting the lions had eaten the victim,” added the official.

The body of the victim was taken to the community health centre in Khambha for a post-mortem examination and the Khambha police said they have registered a case of accidental death.

“The two lions were displaying very aggressive behaviour while our staff was trying to rescue them after the incident. After attempts to bait the two big cats failed, we tranquillised the male lion early on Sunday morning and rescued him. We have got the location of the lioness also and efforts are on to cage her,” said Jhala.

Experts say lions generally don’t attack human beings unless provoked or have cubs. Some say that lions behave aggressively while mating as well.

The DCF said it was an unprovoked attack as the lion caught hold of Paiya’s back. “We didn’t spot any kill made by lions in that area nor were there any reports of other people having teased the lions,” said Jhala.

“However, both the lion and the lioness are around eight years of age and in the prime of their youth. Apparently, they were mating. It is possible they could have attacked the labourer, perceiving him to be a disturbance in the matting. But lions eating body parts of humans after attacking them is very unusual,” he added.

The incident comes a week after a lioness attacked and injured six people in three different incidents in the Nageshri village in Jafrabad taluka adjoining Khambha last Sunday. Hours after she was caged by the forest department, the lioness had died at the Babarkot rescue centre.

