Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Labourer killed as window sill of under-renovation home collapses in Rajkot

Police said the incident took place around 11 am Sunday when the labourers were doing renovation of an old house in Lakshmivadi area in the city.

At the site of the accident, in Laskhmivadi area, in Rajkot on Sunday. (Express photo)

A CONSTRUCTION labourer from Madhya Pradesh was killed and two others were injured after a window sill collapsed while they were renovating a house in Lakshmivadi area of Rajkot on Sunday with police saying the two injured suffered fractures in the incident.

Police said the incident took place around 11 am Sunday when Bablu Mohaniya (30), Nikhil Tank (35) and Mansukh Parmar (68) were doing renovation of an old house in Lakshmivadi area in the city. “The trio were constructing a wall on the base of the window sill on the first floor of the house when the sill collapsed all of a sudden and the three men fell down,” police inspector Mayurdhwajsinh Sarvaiya, in-charge of Bhaktinagar police station in the city, said, adding while Mohaniya was killed on the spot, the two others were injured seriously. “The other two have suffered bone fractures and have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment,” said Sarvaiya.

Site of the incident (Express Photo)

Mohaniya was a construction labourer from Madhya Pradesh and was engaged by Tank, himself a mason. “The house with ground-floor-plus-two-floor structure belonged to Tank and he was getting it renovated. They had constructed a new window sill on the first floor of the house a few days ago and were making some construction on it on Sunday when it collapsed all of a sudden,” Sarvaiya further said.

One was killed on the spot, the two others were injured seriously. (Express Photo)

After the incident, firefighters of the Rajkot Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and removed the debris. “At this stage, it is difficult to say how the RCC (reinforced-cement-concrete) slab came crashing down. However, our staff noticed that the RCC weather shield of the window on the ground floor of the house was also damaged. Therefore, they removed that shield also,” Ilesh Kher, chief fire officer of Rajkot, said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Bhaktinagar police station in this connection and the police have launched an investigation.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:33 IST
Live Blog

